Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and More Stun on BRIT Awards Red Carpet -- See the Pics!

The stars certainly didn't disappoint at this year's BRIT Awards!

From dramatic ballgowns to sophisticated suits, the celebrities dressed to impress for the red carpet at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Wednesday.

Rita Ora turned heads in a strapless feathered Ralph & Russo Couture gown, which she paired with hoop earrings and stunning bracelets. She kept her curled locks pulled back into a gorgeous updo, keeping the rest of her beauty look simple.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Newly engaged Ed Sheeran also wowed on the red carpet, sporting a navy suit with shiny black shoes. Like many of the celebrities who attended the awards show, he accessorized with a white rose in support of the Time's Up movement.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding opted for a more colorful look, stepping out in a bright red ruffled dress with pouf sleeves, that gave us major '80s vibes.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Emma Bunton also came to slay, owning the night in a black leather jacket dress styled with off-white stilettos.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl, appeared to having a blast as photographers snapped their pics. The former One Direction heartthrob donned a light gray jacket and black slacks, complementing his brunette beauty, who was chic in a black mini dress and strappy heels adorned with red roses.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Like Ora, Dua Lipa also opted for a dramatic princess gown. She wore a beautiful powder pink tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with black heels to match the bow on the frock.

John Phillips/Getty Images

One night earlier in Los Angeles, stars like Kerry Washington and Sarah Hyland flocked The Beverly Hilton for the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards. Eva Longoria, who is pregnant with her first child, was also in attendance, giving fans a glimpse of her growing belly in a stunning pink ensemble.

For even more stunning red carpet looks from the BRIT Awards, click through the gallery below.

