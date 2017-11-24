‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Calls Co-Star Dating Rumors Both ‘Offensive’ and ‘Flattering’

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” he said of the Bughead stans. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

As for whether or not he’s actually dating Reinhart, who has shared several clues that they are, in fact, a real-life couple, Sprouse firmly says, “No comment.”

“Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “[Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example. Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early.”