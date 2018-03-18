Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos of Dream on His Birthday

Rob Kardashian turned 31 on Saturday, and celebrated by sharing adorable pictures of his baby girl, Dream.

In the first pic, he wrote, "Happy birthday to me :) ☘️☘️" alongside a picture of his one-year-old with a cute shamrock filter on her for St. Patrick's Day.

Happy birtbday to me :) ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXTnlfEvMZ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

Later, he got in the spirit for the NCAA basketball playoffs with a picture holding Dream, writing, "March Madness ☘️😈."

But perhaps cutest of all was the smiley shot of Dream, looking ready to doodle with a marker and some paper.

"My silly girl! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend!" he wrote in the tweet.

My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby pic.twitter.com/HDtynixYYb — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

Rob's family celebrated with him as well. MomKris posted a sweet collage of her only son on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day!"

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, also posted pictures celebrating their brother.

Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!! 🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/4a9vzWrcUE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2018

Even Rob's ex, Blac Chyna, gave him a shoutout on his birthday. On her Instagram story, the mother of Dream posted pic from when they were a couple, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy."

Kardashian and Chyna split last year in a highly publicized breakup. The two reached a custody agreement over Dream in September as Chyna agreed to drop her domestic abuse case against Kardashian.

Despite the nice message, legally things remain contentious between the former couple. Last October, Chyna (real name Angela White) filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family for "slut-shaming her on social media" and canceling the reality series Rob & Chyna.

"The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down," the original suit filed by Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, alleged, claiming, "They will get your television show canceled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence."

