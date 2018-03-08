‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

Tens, tens, tens across the board!

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s landmark 10th season is just around the corner and ET has your first look at all the facecrack-worthy moments ahead. On Thursday, VH1 dropped the trailer for the new set of episodes, which will feature some of the series' biggest guests of all time.

“This season, our mission is simple: to take over the mother-tucking world!” RuPaul announces to season 10’s crop of contestants.

Stopping by the judges’ table this season will be Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Padma Lakshmi, Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, Audra McDonald, Ashanti, Logan Browning, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Carrie Preston, Andrew Rannells, Miles Heizer, Todrick Hall, Lizzo and the previously announced Christina Aguilera, who will help judge the season premiere.

There’s more star power where that came from, too. Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will all drop in for special guest appearances, though they won’t be judging. Plus, some of the biggest names to come out of Drag Race will return for a special “family reunion."

"Season 10 is up even a level further from where we have been," returning judge Ross Mathews tells ET. "I don't know how RuPaul does it, but Ru and the team have managed to take the show to a level -- I'm talking quality of O-M-G -- that you've ever seen. Season 10 might be my favorite season ever!"

Fourteen new queens stomp their way into the show’s newly renovated workroom on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10’s 90-minute season premiere, airing March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. The show’s sister series, Untucked, returns to TV right after, giving fans a full two hours of Drag Race every Thursday! For more on the series and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3, check out the video and links below.

