Sam Rockwell Shows His Love for Leslie Bibb at Oscars By Wearing Cufflinks Of Her Name

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb are having the time of their lives!

The adorable couple was all smiles and being very affectionate on the 90th annual Academy Awards' red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Rockwell, 49, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was overly smitten with his blonde beauty and they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

The 43-year-old actress looked spectacular in a black and sheer J. Mendel design with silver detailing and delicate. Her locks were in an elegant updo and makeup consisted of shimmering bronze eye shadow and a nude lip.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Oscar nominee appeared to be in good spirits, being silly and making funny poses on the red carpet. Additionally, he also wore his lady's name on his cufflinks.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rockwell is favored to win the Supporting Actor Oscar. He also took home the Golden Globe earlier this year, as well as the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Hear part of his acceptance speech from the Golden Globes in the video below.

