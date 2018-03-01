'Scandal'-'HTGAWM' Crossover: Olivia and Annalise's Icy Faceoff Leads to an Epic Team Up

The long awaited Scandal-How to Get Away With Murder crossover aired on Thursday night, and it was everything we hoped for and more!

There were catfights, amazing fashion, steamy sex scenes, a perfect Pope pep talk and a kickass Keating in the courtroom.

The crossover began with Olivia Pope, months after departing the White House, teaching a course on How to Get Away with Scandal. There, Annalise Keating approached her asking for help bringing her class action suit to the Supreme Court in hopes of criminal justice reform.

It didn't take long for the two to butt heads, but powerful women get powerful results together. Here's what happened:

Hair Salon Showdown

The episode started strong with probably the best showdown we've ever seen on TV. While Olivia and Annalise tried playing nice, things got heated in the hair salon, when Annalise discovered that Olivia was actually fired from her position at the White House -- and then the claws came out!!

"Your skin tone and your measurements aren’t the reason people don’t like you,” Olivia hissed. “It’s you. You’re a bully, Annalise."

"Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Olivia Pope and I don't have to explain myself... especially to you," she continued, as Annalise appeared to accept defeat.

Olivia and Annalise: Dynamic Duo?

A little catfight didn't stop Annalise from getting what she really came for, however, as the Scandal hour ends with Olivia informing Annalise that her case was actually going to the Supreme Court -- all while gracing D.C. tourists with their stylish looks (those coats though!).



"I guess you are a miracle worker," Annalise teases, circling around the idea of teaming up to take the case to the Supreme Court.

"Let's go," Olivia replies.

Marcus-Michaela Makeout

Not sure if this is going anywhere, but Marcus and Michaela really hit it off, embarking on a stakeout that turned into a steamy car hookup. What happens next? We don't know, but we're kind of digging it. Get it, boo-bear!

Olivia's Pep Talk

Things got tricky on Murder's half of the crossover, as a well-prepared Annalise has a moment of weakness when she discovers Isaac has relapsed. She asks for vodka but instead gets a pep talk from Olivia.

"Whatever's in this bottle is already in you," she insists, as Annalise turns from bottle and heads to the courtroom.

Annalise Murders It in the Courtroom

All hail Annalise!

The episode ends without telling us whether Annalise actually won the case, but according to Fitz, the justices seem to be swinging in Annalise's favor.

As for whether we'll see these two working together in the future, while a reporter is seen asking the question at a press conference, it looks like Annalise is just fine on her own.

"You're done. You don't have to handle me anymore," she tells Olivia before our favorite D.C. fixer sets off to fix her own life.

A moment of silence for Wes and Olivia's coat, which Annalise's mom murdered with hot chocolate.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

