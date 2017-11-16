'Scandal': Is Quinn Really Dead? See What Shonda Rhimes Said!
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Scandal.
Is Quinn really dead?
Thursday's episode of Scandal revealed that it was Papa Pope who kidnapped Quinn from the elevator on her wedding day, in order to get his dinosaur back from Olivia. What ensued was a tense back-and-forth where Eli threatened to kill Quinn if he didn't get what he wanted -- and Olivia bluffing that she didn't care.
In the episode's final moments, however, Olivia's father disappeared to fire off gunshots, returning to ask Olivia if she wanted to see the body.
Judging by Olivia's reaction, there is a pretty big chance that Eli wasn't bluffing -- but don't take our word for it.
Showrunner Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to reflect on the shocking episode, writing, "It’s the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby. #scandalfinalseason."
Lowes, who revealed that she welcomed her first child, son Albee, on the day of Scandal's season seven premiere last month, also took to Twitter to thank Rhimes and the Scandal writers.
"Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn. #Scandal," she tweeted, as her Scandal castmates also wished her well.
So will Quinn remain missing for a few more episodes while Lowes enjoys her maternity leave, or was this her final goodbye? Well, this week's episode happened to be Scandal's winter finale, so it's going to be a while until we find out for sure.
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.