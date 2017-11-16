Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Officially 'Exclusive' -- See the Kissing Pic!
Jelena fans, rejoice!
After weeks of speculation, a source tells ET that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are officially "exclusive."
"They’re really happy and enjoying this time together," the source revealed on Thursday. "They’ve both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected."
"They are together all the time," the source added. "They're so happy and having so much fun together."
Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, were first photographed reconnecting at her house in October, shortly before news broke that she had called it quits from The Weeknd. Since then, the two have been nearly inseparable. The lovebirds were last spotted together Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, California.
Gomez was at the rink to cheer on Bieber during one of his weekly hockey games. At one point, Bieber skated up to Gomez, and the two embraced in a steamy kiss.
And it appears the on-again, off-again lovers had no trouble packing on the PDA as photographers continued to capture their sweet moment.
It's clear Bieber and Gomez are definitely more than friends, but how do their close pals feel about their reignited romance?
"So far, it’s going really well, Selena and Justin have a lot of admiration and respect for each other and seem to be bringing out the best in one another," the source tells ET. "Justin definitely had to prove himself to her friends to regain their trust and he's doing a good job. Her friends have come around and can see that this time is different."
