Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Officially 'Exclusive' -- See the Kissing Pic!

It's clear Bieber and Gomez are definitely more than friends, but how do their close pals feel about their reignited romance?



"So far, it’s going really well, Selena and Justin have a lot of admiration and respect for each other and seem to be bringing out the best in one another," the source tells ET. "Justin definitely had to prove himself to her friends to regain their trust and he's doing a good job. Her friends have come around and can see that this time is different."