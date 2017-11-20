Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman & More Among 2017 American Music Awards Best Dressed Stars
The 2017 American Music Awards were packed with stellar performances and lots of K-pop love on Sunday night! Not only that, but some of music’s top stars also treated fans to some edgy, eye-catching style.
From Selena Gomez’s leather mini-dress to Diana Ross’ over-the-top headdress, here were the best looks:
Demi Lovato
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, rocked three outfits throughout the course of the evening, but this black ruched Ester Abner gown was the most glamorous. Lovato oozed old Hollywood glamor in the strapless ensemble, bringing transgender legislator, Danica Roem, as her red carpet date.
Nicole Kidman
The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star was looking like Practical Magic in a little black dress from Olivier Theyskens and black heeled lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The evening’s host, 45, had numerous outfit changes throughout the show, but her most standout look was a black rhinestone-covered jumpsuit with a white fur coat over top.
Kelly Clarkson
Q U E E N! The pop diva embraced her inner Game of Thrones character during her performance on Sunday. Christian Siriano designed her black gown with detachable feather shoulder pads.
“@CSiriano thank you so much for my EPIC dresses tonight!!! I have never felt more beautiful and those feathers made me feel like I was Queen of Game of Thrones with a side of DIVA #wintercame #winterconquered #winterwasawholelottawoman,” Clarkson tweeted.
KJ Apa
Though it’s normally Betty and Veronica rocking Riverdale with their chic styles, on Sunday it was Archie himself who brought his A-game. The red headed CW star, 20, was a total hunk in his navy jacket with a silver camo print and matching navy pants. Eat your heart out, Archie Andrews!
Selena Gomez
She ran through the wolves to get to this red carpet! After debuting her new blonde locks on social media, Gomez, 25, wowed at the show in a zip-up leather Coach mini-dress. She changed into a white silk slip for her performance of “Wolves,” but it was this edgy number that turned heads.
Diana Ross
The woman of the hour wore several looks to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award and subsequently perform a medley of her hits on the AMAs stage. But it was this enormous black headdress and draped jumpsuit that truly paid homage to the 73-year-old’s fashion forward style.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Presenters can have fun too! The 36-year-old dancer and actress owned the red carpet in a silver, sheer Julien MacDonald gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She presented alongside Billy Eichner, joking about their height difference on Instagram, writing, “I even wore my 5-inch heels.”
Skylar Grey
For her powerful performance of “Glorious” with Macklemore, Grey wore a stylish white romper with an attached cape.
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny’s Child alum looked gorgeous in a Galia Lahav velvet black gown with sheer sleeves, a lace-up front, and a thigh-high slit.
Sadie Sink
The 15-year-old Stranger Things newcomer looked beautiful in her tan Prada dress with silver chain detailing. She was also giving off some major Sansa Stark vibes – long-lost sister?
