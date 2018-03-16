Selena Gomez Sports Shorter 'Do Just in Time for Spring

Selena Gomez is stepping into spring with a fresh new haircut.

The 25-year-old "Same Old Love" singer had recently been rocking longer tresses and during last month's New York Fashion Week she arrived at the Coach runway show with stylish new bangs. Though on Friday, Gomez was spotted in Malibu, California, sporting a chin-length bob with no fringe.

Gomez was snapped after grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu with a friend. The brunette beauty looked trendy in a pair of baggy jeans, a nude-colored tube top, an oversized beige cardigan, white sneakers and dark sunglasses. In her hand she was carrying her Bible.

Backgrid

Gomez has been switching up her hairstyle over the past couple of months. In November, she took a risk and went blonde.

Meanwhile this week, a source told ET that the singer was taking time to focus on herself amid all the attention her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber is getting.

According to the source, Gomez was overwhelmed with the media attention, family troubles and rumors surrounding her life that she decided to take a break from work and any obligations to spend time with her family and out of Los Angeles.

"Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough -- especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother,” the source shared at the time. “She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this."

For more on the rumors surrounding her and Bieber, watch below.

