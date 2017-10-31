Selena Gomez Stops to Take Pics With Fans While On a Bike Ride
Selena Gomez will always have a special place in her heart for her fans.
The 25-year-old singer went on a bike ride with her friend and assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, in Studio City, California, on Monday, and took to Instagram Stories to document their day out.
Wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a gray sweatshirt, Gomez is seen riding her bike while singing along to her new single, "Wolves" featuring Marshmello.
As they ride their bikes through a school, fans start noticing the singer and run toward her. Gomez eventually stops by a basketball court and takes pictures with all the kids.
Gomez, who recently broke up with The Weeknd, was also spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber this week.
On Tuesday, part two of her interview with Today, where she speaks about her struggles with lupus, was also released.
"I ignored it, to be honest, because it wasn’t something maybe I really wanted to accept. I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it," the "Fetish" singer expressed.
