Serena Williams Says She 'Definitely' Wants Two Kids With Husband Alexis Ohanian (Exclusive)

Serena Williams is already thinking about expanding her family!

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the 36-year-old tennis pro at the 14th Annual Desert Smash Celebrity Tennis Event in La Quinta, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about motherhood and her marriage to Alexis Ohanian.

"It's been amazing," said Williams, who gave birth to her and her husband's first child, baby girl Alexis Olympia, last September. "I've always wanted to be a mom but I never seemed to have time with my career. Then, it just happened, and I was like, 'I don't know.' I just dove right in."

"It's so natural for me," she continued. "I love it. I love her so much. We have a great little family going on."

Although Williams is still keeping busy with her sport -- she played her first competitive match since giving birth last month! -- she told ET that baby Olympia always comes first, no matter what.

"Working motherhood is real. It's so real," she joked. "But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis [co-founder of Reddit] works all the time as well. He's not even here right now, he's working on his new VC fund. So, that's great! But I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority and everyday I need to be home with her. I don't wanna miss any moments with her."

Williams continued on, telling ET that Olympia's had plenty of precious moments already. However, there's one that especially stands out.

"Her toothless smile," she gushed. "She's so happy. That is my favorite thing, her toothless smile."

The Saginaw, Michigan, native also told us she's working on coming up with a special signal for her and Olympia. "We're together so much," she explained. "I was thinking, I always check on her. I always check the monitor and the video. I'm like, 'OK, what if I'm on the court and I'm thinking about Olympia?' I have to have a signal that she's doing good ... I need to come up with something because I'm always thinking about her."

Another thing she's recently started thinking about? Giving Olympia a baby brother or sister!

"I definitely want two [kids], God willing," she exclaimed. "But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens."

"It's definitely not easy," she added. "I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it's [being] a mom or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can."

Williams was a special guest at Tuesday's Desert Smash, a charity celebrity tennis event where the top ATP and WTA Tour Pros come together to play for a day with Hollywood's biggest stars. The event benefited The Yetunde Price Resource Center (YPRC) charity, which was founded by Williams and her sister, Venus, in honor of their eldest half-sibling, Yetunde Price, who was killed in 2003. YPRC honors the life and legacy of its namesake by assisting, educating and strengthening individuals and families affected by violence and trauma. Additionally, the event also benefited the Sophie's Voice Foundation, which supports Global Health and Wellness initiatives in multicultural communities.

"It means a lot for me to be here and have everyone else come out as well for my sister who is no longer with us," Williams told ET. "We have a foundation in her name and it's great. It's great to give back to the people that have unfortunately had to deal with the tragedy that we had to deal with as well."

