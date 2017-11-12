St. Louis Newscaster Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Relay the Traffic Report

Early morning traffic? Just shake it off! That's the advice that Laura Hettiger gave her viewers to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation.

The newscaster for St. Louis' KMOV and co-host of Great Day St. Louis gave her morning traffic update a different spin than usual on Friday morning when she incorporated many of Swift's lyrics into her report.

"Did anyone catch my T. Swift inspired traffic report today?!" Hettiger shared on Facebook. "As you all know, I like to spice it up a bit when the commute is a good one, so that's just what I did. I doubt it hurt my 'Reputation!'"