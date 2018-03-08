Star Sightings: Katie Holmes Gets Her Snack On, Jaime King Opens Up About the #MeToo Movement & More!

Even off-duty, Hollywood is always thinking about #MeToo.



Jaime King chatted with ET at the Colgate Optic White Beauty Lab in Los Angeles on March 3, where she spoke about the movies she was excited to see at the following day's 90th Academy Awards, including Get OutandThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. "There’s so many incredible performances in films this year and it was so diverse, and it’s the first time I’ve really seen anything like that so it’s an exciting year," she said.



It was also the push for gender equality and the Time's Up initiative that made this year's Oscars feel so different.

"I definitely feel a change coming. I’ve been at the heart of it for such a long time, and I’m really proud of the actors and the people stepping forward that were too afraid before," she told ET of #MeToo. "As a survivor of sexual abuse myself, when I first started speaking and writing about it, it felt like there was so much to lose because it wasn’t the thing to do, and I think it’s been a collective bracketing of people really understanding that we don’t want to f**king take it anymore. But, ultimately, it’s about holistic change and how can we get there."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Colgate Optic White Beauty Lab

Viola Davis also attended an Academy Awards weekend event, sitting down to "speak" with the new Sol by GE Lighting, an all-in-one smart light with the features, functionality and voice control of Amazon Alexa, at the GBK Pre-Oscars Luxury Lounge on March 2. She asked her new smart light what the weather was in Los Angeles!

James Farrington

Yara Shahidi chatted with Chef Alina Z about healthy foods at Kari Feinstein’s Pre-Oscars Style Lounge at the Andaz in Hollywood on March 2.

Arnold Turner/Invision for KFPR

And AnnaLynne McCord, Brandi Cyrus and Greer Grammer were also in Oscars mode, stepping out for NORDSTROM LOCAL's inaugural Academy Awards viewing party for fashion insiders, held on March 4 at the recently opened Melrose Place location.



Over in New York City, Katie Holmes indulged her sweet tooth at the Num Noms Snackables Lunch Event at Cafe Clover on March 6.

Michael Simon

Sterling K. Brown joined Clorox and the Thrive Collective at a new Youth Opportunity Hub in Harlem on Feb. 27. The space was cleaned with a grant from Clorox and the help of 250 community volunteers to create new possibilities for youth as an arts hub and mentoring center.

Diane Bondareff/Invision for Clorox/AP Images

Taye Diggs had those feel good vibes in the Big Apple as well, partnering with Royal Canin to help dog lovers find their perfect breed match at the “Chews Your Match” event at the Sofitel.

Michael Simon

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton moderated Smirnoff's Phenomenal You launch event in New York City on March 1.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Speaking of phenomenal, Glam Masters host Laverne Cox and the Lifetime show’s Executive Producer, Diana Madison, attended the series’ exclusive premiere at Dirty French in New York City on Feb. 26.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lifetime

Screenings were the name of the game, as Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti felt everything (according to her shirt!) at a special immersive experience for Thoroughbreds at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 28. Writer-director Cory Finley and stars Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy were also at the event for the film, which hits theaters March 8.

Focus Features

On the celebration front, Ja Rule spent his birthday in style with a dinner at JADE Sixty Asian Steakhouse in New York City on March 1, renting out the restaurant’s private dining room and ordering several salt & pepper lobsters, aged prime porterhouses, jade chicken sticks, crispy pastrami dumplings and lobster fried rice, along with bottles of Veuve Clicquot.



Olivia Wilde and Susan Sarandon bonded at the BOVET 1822 & Artists for Peace and Justice ‘Songs From The Cinema’ concert benefit in Los Angeles on March 3.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Artists for Peace and Justice

Brooke Shields cheered to the good view at Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room in New York City.

Michael Simon/Startraks

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. mingled with models like Winnie Harlow, Jordan Dunn and Luka Sabbat at 1 OAK and Up&Down’s pop-up at L’Arc, presented by Perrier Jouet, to kick off Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

BFA

Plus, Shanna Moakler and TV personality-artist Sham Ibrahim attended the Mister Triple X fashion show at Art Hearts Fashion at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during the last Los Angeles Fashion Week. The duo talked about Ibrahim doing a portrait of her for his upcoming art show at Art Hearts Fashion this Spring at their all new location at The Macarthur in Los Angeles. The show will hang from March 12 through March 16 and feature a number of designers and celebrities.

Mark Stout

Celebs have got to eat! Kate Winslet enjoyed a family dinner at Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, on March 3 with her husband, Ned Rocknroll, and her two sons, 14-year-old Joe and 4-year-old Bear. Though it was a little chilly outside after the rain, an eyewitness tells ET that Winslet and her family sat on the restaurant's patio. The family stayed at the restaurant for about an hour before leaving at around 8:45 p.m. "On their way out, Kate stopped to take selfies with a hostess, who was clearly starstruck," the eyewitness says. "They talked for a while. She was really nice."

Selena Gomez enjoyed a post-workout lunch with her girlfriends at fresh-casual restaurant Tocaya Organica in West Hollywood on Feb. 28. The "Wolves" singer was in athleisurewear and ate a salad for lunch.



We can't believe the Olympics are already over! But while they were happening, U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy got a new style from Head & Shoulders at the P&G Family Home just ahead of the Opening Ceremony at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

P&G

Looking fresh! Lucy Hale and her pal were twinning in Liingo Eyewear glasses in a mirror selfie she shared to her Instagram Story on March 1.

Lucy Hale/Instagram

Meanwhile, Nikki Lund was spotted in Calabasas, California, with her 1-year-old son, Hendrix. Both sported matching leather jackets, and the fashion designer was wearing a pink #MeToo badge in support of the current movement currently growing throughout Hollywood.

The Mega Agency

