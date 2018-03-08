Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Epic Announcer Voice in Most Creative 'SNL' Promo Ever

Sterling K. Brown is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and if the episode is as good as the promo, fans should be in for something really special.

SNL pulled out all the stops, creatively speaking, for this amazing teaser, in which the This Is Us star lovingly recreates the iconic sketch show's opening credits using cardboard cutouts for New York City landmarks and random toys to represent the cast members.

And the thing that really sells this beautiful lo-fi tribute is Brown using his own dulcet voice to do his best Don Pardo impression as he lists off the names of the cast members -- and accidentally introducing himself as "Steve Martin" was a hilarious cherry on top.

The beloved Black Panther star nails the announcer tone, and the toys chosen to stand in for each cast member are almost too perfect. Fred from Scooby-Doo used to portray Beck Bennett, Snow White representing Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson played by The Hulk? It's flawless.

Two weeks ago, Brown teased his episode of SNL on Instagram, with a video showing him rehearsing his announcer voice into a mirror while practicing the line "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

"This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome," Brown, 41 captioned the sweet video.

Brown recently spoke with ET about his debut hosting gig, and said he's not really that nervous about stepping onto the iconic stage in Studio 8H.

"The thing that I'm most nervous about is I'm delivering the commencement address at Stanford University. That's what I'm nervous about," Brown shared. "When I go to SNL, they have really talented writers who are pretty good at what they do, who are not going to let a brother fall flat on his face. So I have a support network there to keep me buoyed about."

"I'm such a fan of the show. I've been watching it my entire life and I'm such a fan of comedy. I'm excited for people to see me do something that they may not have seen me do thus far," added Brown, who's primarily known for his dramatic roles. "The thing that I know about myself is that I'm game. I'm down to play and I think I got some wonderful people to play with and it's going to be an exciting evening of television."

Brown's Saturday Night Live airs March 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

