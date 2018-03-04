Taraji P. Henson Was ‘Not Afraid’ to Take Her Oscars Dress Slit Even Higher (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson just took Angelina Jolie’s famous slit up a notch.

The Empire star wowed in a stunning custom Vera Wang gown at the 2018 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, and while she definitely brought the sex appeal, she revealed to ET that her slit could’ve gone a little higher.

“I’m not afraid,” she told ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell. “Vera was like, ‘Let’s take it there!’ Wangy bangy, baby.”

In all seriousness, there was nothing thrown together about Henson’s look. Wang designed the actress a custom black hand-draped french tulle gown with illusion keyhole neckline, sheer back and dramatic draped sleeves accented by a high front slit -- which the actress admitted "took a few days" to get just right.

“I cannot tell a lie,” she shared. “The slit has to be just right.”

As for what her son, Marcel, thinks of her racy look, Henson said he was “blown away.”

“He was like, ‘Mom, you look absolutely beautiful.' He loved it,” he insisted. “But it’s classy. I actually feel very regal.”

