Taylor Swift Pens Poem About 'Revenge' and 'Fair Weather Friends' -- See What She Said

Taylor Swift's most candid work to date extends off the speakers and onto the page.

The Reputation singer penned two poems, published in the two accompanying magazines available for purchase with physical copies of her album on Friday, that more deeply explore some of the themes of the record -- from deteriorating trust in love life and friendships, to isolation, as well as the self-perceived "death" of her own reputation.

"When she crashed, her clothes disintegrated and blew away/ with the winds that took all of her fair-weather friends," the 27-year-old artist writes on "Why She Disappeared." "When she looked around, her skin was spattered with ink/ forming the words of a thousand voices/ Echoes she heard even in her sleep: 'Whatever you say, it is not right.'/ 'Whatever you do, it is not enough.'/ 'Your kindness is fake.'/ 'Your pain is manipulative.'"