Taylor Swift Shares Dance Rehearsal Footage for 'Delicate' Music Video

Two days after dropping the "Delicate" music video, the 28-year-old singer is already showing her fans behind-the-scene clips of her rehearsal for the dreamy clip. In two Instagram clips posted on Tuesday, Swift is seen in a dance studio working on the quirky choreography that she does in the music video.

"Delicate Music Video Dance Rehearsal Part 1 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she captioned the first video, writing "Part 2" on the following clip.

Swift premiered the music video during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast on Sunday, while accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year. "Delicate" was filmed over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and featured historic landmarks such as the Los Angeles Theatre and Biltmore Hotel.

Following the release of the video, fans were quick to point out on social media that it shared similarities with Spike Jonze's 2016 perfume ad. In Jonze’s video, for the Kenzo World women’s fragrance, a woman -- played by actress and ballerina Margaret Qualley -- becomes disillusioned at a posh event and slips out of the room to dance wildly around the hotel and concert hall.

