Was Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Video Influenced by a Spike Jonze Perfume Commercial?

Taylor Swift’s new music video dropped on Sunday night, but to some fans, the Joseph Kahn-directed clip for “Delicate” looked a little familiar.

In the video, Swift plays an A-list starlet, who can’t take two steps without the attention of her security team or legion of rabid fans. After discovering that she’s become temporarily invisible, however, the singer’s character gets a night to herself, dancing wildly around a posh hotel and the Los Angeles Metro before ending up at a dive bar where she becomes visible once again.

After the “Delicate” video was released on Sunday night, as part of Swift’s acceptance speech for her Female Artist of the Year honor at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, some fans took to social media to point out some similarities between the video and a 2016 perfume ad directed by Spike Jonze.

In Jonze’s video, for the Kenzo World women’s fragrance, a woman -- played by actress and ballerina Margaret Qualley -- becomes disillusioned at a posh event and slips out of the room to dance wildly around the hotel and concert hall.

Commenters were quick to note the similarities between the two clips -- most notably Swift and Qualley’s dresses and unusual, bombastic dance moves, as well as scenes where the stars twist their faces into exaggerated expressions. However, while Swift becomes invisible in her video, Qualley gains the power of flight, and the ability to shoot destructive lasers from her hands.

Both videos also drew a comparison to Fatboy Slim’s infamous 2000 music video for “Weapon of Choice” -- also directed by Jonze -- in which Christopher Walken dances around a hotel lobby before floating into the air.

“Delicate” marks Swift’s eighth overall collaboration with Kahn -- who has also directed videos like Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” and Eminem’s “Without Me” -- and fourth total off of her latest album, Reputation. See more on the singer’s latest vids below.

