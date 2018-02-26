'The Bachelor' Standout Bekah Martinez Says Arie Luyendyk Jr. Isn't Ready for Marriage (Exclusive)

The women of The Bachelor may have accused Bekah Martinez of not being ready for marriage because of her young age, but according to the 23-year-old, it's actually Arie Luyendyk Jr. who isn't prepared to walk down the aisle.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with Bekah exclusively for a Facebook Live interview on Monday, where the reality star revealed why she doesn't think Arie is ready for marriage, despite his claims otherwise.

"No, [I don't think he's ready]. I think I'm more ready for marriage than Arie is, quite honestly," she insisted. "I don't think Arie knows what he wants, and I don't think he's serious about being with one person for the rest of his life."

"You'll find out [why on] the rest of the season," Bekah teased of how she came to her bold conclusion.

"I think Arie has a conflict between how he wants to present himself, and what kind of woman he thinks he should be with, and what kind of woman he knows he should be with, and then what he really wants," Bekah expressed. "I mean, you don't just change dating patterns you had for years and years at the drop of a hat because you're on a TV show -- that just doesn't change overnight."

"He talked about how he hasn't been in love with women who are strong and independent... and then all of the sudden, he's on the show [and] he's like, 'I want a strong, independent woman who I'm an equal with,'" she added. "I don't think there's anything wrong with being like, 'Yeah, I want to be the dominant partner in the relationship.' Maybe that's not the popular thing to say, but I wish he would just be honest about that, because I don't really think that he wanted to be with a woman like me or with a woman like Sienne, women like us... who aren't going to let him get away with whatever he wants to get away with."

Despite possibly not being ready for marriage, Bekah doesn't fault Arie for trying to find love on The Bachelor.



"Who wouldn't want to go on the show as the Bachelor?" she mused. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that, and I think he wants to be ready for marriage. I think he wants to have a wife and wants to have a family. I believe that. I think he's saying [he's ready for marriage] to convince himself and convince everyone who is watching."

"I just don't think he's ready for what comes along with that kind of commitment," she concluded.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

