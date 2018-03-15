The Queen Formally Gives 'Dearly Beloved Grandson' Prince Harry Consent to Marry Meghan Markle

Everything is falling into place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

In a letter dated March 14 to the Privy Council, Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal approval of her grandson, Harry, marrying Meghan. In the formal letter, the Queen refers to Harry as her "Most Dearly Beloved Grandson," and lists Meghan's legal name, Rachel Meghan Markle.

According to the Royal Marriages Act 1772, all descendants of George II must ask for the monarch’s permission to wed. Similarly, the Queen gave her consent to Prince William before he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," the letter reads.

Last week, Meghan was baptized in a private ceremony at Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace, completing another arrangement ahead of her and Harry's upcoming wedding taking place on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Meghan attended her first official event with the Queen at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Will and Kate, as well as Will and Harry's father, Prince Charles, and stepmom Camilla Parker Bowles were also in attendance.

At the event, Meghan impressed as usual by flawlessly belting out the words to "God Save the Queen."

