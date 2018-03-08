Meghan Markle Baptized in Private Ceremony With Prince Harry and Charles

Meghan Markle was baptized on Tuesday, March 6, in a private ceremony at Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London, England, ET has learned.

According to a source, Meghan's fiance, Prince Harry, and her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, were in attendance. Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend. It is unclear if Meghan's parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, were present for the occasion.

The 36-year-old former Suits actress identifies as Protestant but went to an all-girl, private, Catholic college preparatory school in Los Angeles.

Meghan's official acceptance into the Church is the latest arrangement ahead of her upcoming wedding taking place on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As for other pre-wedding activities, a source also told ET on Monday that Meghan's friends held a spa-themed bridal shower for her over the weekend at the Soho Farmhouse in London, England.

On Thursday, Meghan and 33-year-old Harry made a public appearance together in Birmingham, England. Meghan warmly greeted the crowd, crouching down to talk and hug children who were waiting outside to meet her.

Harry and Meghan's visit was timed to coincide with International Women's Day, as they visited organizations which aim to inspire young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

