Meghan Markle Hugs Children at Birmingham Visit With Prince Harry: Pics!

Happy International Women's Day!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made another public appearance on Thursday in Birmingham, England. The couple greeted crowds at Millennium Point before a day of engagements.

Meghan stepped out in a sleek navy J. Crew wrap coat with white accents. She paired the look with black capri trousers and matching heels and a black purse. Harry was by her side in navy pants, a camel-colored sweater and button down shirt.

Meghan didn't mind wrinkling her ensemble, crouching down to talk with young children who were waiting outside to meet her. She also have out lots of sweet hugs to the youngsters there as a smiling Harry looked on.

PA Images

The couple wasn't shy about their PDA, holding hands as they made their way through the throngs of people who waited outside in the cold to see them.

PA Images

Harry also pet an adorable Dachshund dog, teasing the owners for bringing the pup to the crowded event even though he was apparently scared of people.

Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

Harry and Meghan's visit was timed to coincide with International Women's Day as they visited organizations which aim to inspire young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM). The event is hosted by the Stemettes and will bring together female students from local secondary schools.

PA Images

The couple will join the young women as they build apps and touchpads, talking to them about their inspiration to focus on STEM work. Later in the day, they will visit the Nechells Wellbeing Centre to join members of Birmingham's Coach Core for a training session.

PA Images

The couple is almost two months out from their May 19 wedding, and they have certainly been keeping busy. In addition to their public engagements, Meghan has also recently enjoyed a spa-themed bridal shower and is set to be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England.

For more on Meghan's life in London, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Meghan Markle's New Life in London: Where She's Hanging Out Ahead of Her Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle to Be Baptized and Confirmed in Private Service Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Enjoys a Spa-Themed Bridal Shower With Friends Ahead of Royal Wedding

Related Gallery