Meghan Markle to Be Baptized and Confirmed in Private Service Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is taking care of everything that needs to be done ahead of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

A source tells ET that the bride-to-be -- who identifies as Protestant but went to an all-girl, private, Catholic college preparatory school in Los Angeles -- will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in the next coming weeks.

According to the source, the private service will take place at the chapel at Kensington Palace, and Meghan's parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, are both expected to attend. The source also tells us that this may be the first official meeting between the former Suits star's father and her future husband.

"He's only believed to have spoken on the phone to his future father-in-law," the source said of Thomas and Harry's relationship.

In more wedding news, a source revealed to ET on Monday that Meghan's friends threw her a spa-themed bridal shower over the weekend at the Soho Farmhouse in London, England. The soirée came just a few days after the brunette beauty stepped out for the first Royal Foundation Forum, with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William by her side.

Hear all the highlights from her latest regal outing in the video below!

