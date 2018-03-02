The 'Scandal' Cast Had Their Final Table Read, and Everyone Was Crying

It's the beginning of the end!

Scandal held its final table read on Friday, and judging by the cast's reaction, the series finale is going to be pretty emotional. The show's final episode, titled "Over a Cliff," was written by creator Shonda Rhimes, though she curiously seemed to be the only person not in tears by the end of the table read.

"The final #Scandal table read #shondalandfamily," Rhimes captioned a photo smiling from ear-to-ear with Scandal stars Tony Goldwyn, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Kerry Washington, who still had curlers in her hair.

The final #Scandal table read #shondalandfamily A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:30pm PST

Washington wasn't shy about sharing her feelings on Twitter, writing, "The final table for @ScandalABC just happened. I have no words. And a lot of tears." Her on-screen dad, Joe Morton, meanwhile, shared his hilariously devastating reactions.

The final table for @ScandalABC just happened. I have no words. And a lot of tears. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 2, 2018

About to enter the last table read.... #Scandalpic.twitter.com/JO0LiFFcvU — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) March 2, 2018

This is me during the finale table read. #Scandalpic.twitter.com/ihVlYpkgw0 — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) March 2, 2018

The cast and crew couldn't have been more pumped up at the start of the table read, as Smith shared a video of everyone cheering for Rhimes. But as Darby Stanchield noted, tissues weren't hard to find. See more reactions below.

After Thursday's Scandal-HTGAWM crossover, there's only six episodes of the series left. Just a few days ago, the cast insisted they didn't know how it would end.

"We know enough to know that if we feel like this episode is leading us down a path, then the rug is going to get ripped out from under us," Washington said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It's terrifying."

See more on the series finale in the video below.

