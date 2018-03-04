Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Beyoncé' Calling Her Out in New Song: 'I Made It!' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is beyond excited to be at the 2018 Oscars.

"I'm here! I'm going to find Meryl Streep and I'm going to get her to be my momma," the Girls Trip star revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards. "Oprah is my auntie, but Meryl is going to be my momma."

Not only is the 38-year-old actress thrilled to walking the carpet in a dress that honors her late father, Haddish could not stop raving about the fact that Beyoncé just name-dropped her on a surprise new song, “Top Off,” with JAY-Z and Future for DJ Khaled’s next album.

"I made it!" she gushed. "Beyoncé put my name in a song. I made it!"

In the new track, Queen Bey raps, "If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure." This line is rumored to be in reference to Haddish's story about the night that Beyonce took a selfie with her so Haddish wouldn’t get into a fight."

"I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b***h!'" Haddish told Vulture in February. "She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'"

So what was Haddish's reaction to Beyoncé's potential musical diss? "I was like [gasp] that's me! I was so happy," she said. "I was like, 'Ohhh I love me some Beyoncé! Where are them NDAs at so I can sign 'em?'"

Haddish revealed that there's no bad blood between her and the "Lemonade" singer because she managed to snag an invitation to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Oscars after-party.

"I got an invitation," Haddish confirmed with a big smile. "As soon as I get out of the car I'll be like, 'Um, where are the non-disclosure forms at? Where's the NDA and I ain't never saying her name out loud again."

"[Beyoncé] could probably call me on the phone and I'm going to act like her name is Gladys," Haddish added with a laugh.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Stuns in African Dress at Oscars in Honor of Late Father (Exclusive)

Did Beyonce Throw Shade at Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Tiffany Haddish in New Song?

Tiffany Haddish Dishes on Future Goals -- Which Include a Date With a ‘Black Panther’ Star! (Exclusive)