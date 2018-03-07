Tommy Lee Plans to Press Charges Against 21-Year-Old Son Brandon After Alleged Assault

Tommy Lee is planning on pressing charges.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officer tells ET that police responded to the 55-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer's Calabasas, California, home on Monday night, where he alleged that his 21-year-old son, Brandon Lee, hit him. The officer also shared that Tommy was then transported to a local hospital.

The officer notes that when police arrived, Tommy had a visible injury on his face. ET has learned that nobody was taken into custody, but according to police, Tommy stated that he plans on pressing charges.

Brandon is the son of Tommy and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson. The two also have a 20-year-old son, Dylan.

After Tommy tweeted out alleging his oldest son had assaulted him on Tuesday, ET reached out to Tommy's manager, Anderson's rep and Brandon's publicist.

On Monday night, when the incident allegedly took place, Brandon shared a few cryptic videos to his Instagram Story, saying, "As I get older, I have started to realize there are very few people you can trust. But anyway that's my super depressing thought for tonight, just thought I'd share it... be a d**k."

The following day, Tommy shared a since-deleted photo of his bloodied face via Instagram, with a caption that read, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

Earlier that same day, Tommy also posted an Instagram Story video, showing what looks like his son's messy room. "For all you girls potentially trying to date my son, here's what you get to f**kin' deal with," he said in the clip. It's unclear whether the room shown in the video is Brandon's.

Additionally, Tommy's fiancee, Vine star Brittany Furlan, who the rocker tweeted was in the room when the alleged altercation with his son occurred, updated her Instagram Story on Monday with the message, "Violence is never the answer."

