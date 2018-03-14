Tony Hale Says Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Nearly Ready to Return to 'Veep' After Cancer Treatment (Exclusive)

After undergoing surgery for breast cancer last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is nearly ready to return to work.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with her Veep co-star, Tony Hale, at the Los Angeles premiere of Love, Simon on Wednesday, where he gave an update on Louis-Dreyfus' health.

"She’s great!" he excitedly shared. "She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on. But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer."

"She’s really doing fantastic," Hale added.

Louis-Dreyfus, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis in September, was working on Veep through November, when HBO announced the series would be halting production on its final season while she underwent treatment. The 57-year-old actress has kept fans updated over the last few months as she completed chemotherapy, and revealed she was "ready to rock" after surgery last month.

As for whether Louis-Dreyfus' cancer diagnosis could become a storyline for her Veep character, Selina Meyer, Hale said he wasn't sure.

"I'm always surprised by what these writers come up with," he said.

While Louis-Dreyfus focuses on her recovery, Hale is celebrating the release of his latest movie, telling ET why Love, Simon is a film that all kids and parents should see.

"I just love that it’s this kid’s unique story. He’s never had a chance to be honest about his sexuality and it’s his chance to [open up]," he expressed. "There’s just a lot of kids out there that I think feel very isolated, and this gives them permission to be honest and feel supported, and I love that."

Love, Simon hits theaters on Friday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Commemorates Breast Cancer Surgery With Glam 'First Post Op Photo'

Jerry Seinfeld Gives Update on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Health Following Her Breast Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wins SAG Award for 'Veep,' Breaks Record for Most Wins