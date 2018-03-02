Tori Spelling Returns to Social Media Following Alleged Breakdown

Tori Spelling returned to social media on Friday to wish her baby boy, Beau, a happy 1st birthday.

In the celebratory post, Spelling can be heard saying, "Who's one today?" as her husband, Dean McDermott, says in the background, "Hey buddy, happy birthday."

"#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha... Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤️👶🏼You SO much!!" the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned the clip.

The video comes after ET confirmed that police were called to the 44-year-old actress's family home in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday, responding to a disturbance call earlier in the day.

McDermott also shared an equally adorable video of him singing happy birthday to his son.

He captioned the post, "Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday."

A source told ET earlier this week that Spelling had a meltdown at her home due to multiple stress factors that she's currently dealing with.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longer,” the source said of Spelling. “Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously.”

According to the source, she and her husband have also been arguing over money and their five children. McDermott had left the house for a couple of days for a break, which is why when he came home on Wednesday night, Spelling thought there was a break-in.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to ET that there was a call for service of a burglary at Spelling's address on Wednesday night, but it was determined that there was no crime.

"She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her," the source said. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared. ... She is under far too much pressure."

For more on the situation, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling Had a 'Breakdown' Due to Stress of Marriage, Finances and Kids, Source Says (Exclusive)

Corinne Olympios Says Tori Spelling Seemed 'Distant' Prior to Police Being Called to Her House (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling Says She's Open to Having a 6th Child, Gushes Over Relationship With Dean McDermott