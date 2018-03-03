Travis Scott Jokes About His 'New Part-Time Job' Promoting Kylie Jenner's Eyeshadows

Travis Scott is getting in on the family business.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Snapchat on Friday to joke about his new side gig: helping girlfriend Kylie Jenner test out her new eyeshadows. While makeup swatches have been a big part of Jenner's presence on social media -- both before and after the couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi, last month -- they're starting to seep into Scott's.

"New part-time job," he captioned a photo of himself holding out Jenner's arm, which was adorned with 16 different matte and shimmering shades. Scott later followed up with a video of the swatches in action.

Scott isn't the only one helping Jenner's makeup empire. The 20-year-old reality star released her latest batch of Kylie Cosmetics products this week, inspired by her and Scott's 1-month-old daughter. The Weather Collection includes two new eyeshadow palettes named "Calm Before the Storm" and "Eye of the Storm."

"So I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it so I’ll do my best to show you guys all the fun details," Kylie said in an Instagram video last week. "And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me."

Stormi made her Snapchat debut on Sunday when Jenner posted a video of her "cute little toes." See more in the video below.

