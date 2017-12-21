Tristan Thompson Pens Sweet Message to Khloe Kardashian Following Pregnancy Announcement

Khloe Kardashian is a lucky lady!

Following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's announcement that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 26-year-old NBA player wrote a heartfelt message on Kardashian's Instagram.

"Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey and entering your life that day at the Bel Air Hotel. One of the best moments in my life," Thompson began. "I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Every day I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together."

"I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional forever and ever amen," he added.

Tristan’s comment on Khloes pic 😍 meanwhile I only get one snap a day to just keep the streak going pic.twitter.com/BB4usrHGay — zoe (@zoemlumsden) December 21, 2017

Thompson is already father to a 1-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. ET first announced that the couple was expecting a baby boy together back in September, but Kardashian didn’t confirm the news until this week.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Kardashian, who had previously been vocal about her pregnancy struggles, wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

See more of their sweet announcement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Is 'Beyond Excited' About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Is Khloe Kardashian Married? Fans Are Freaking Out!

Khloe Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant With Bare Baby Bump Photo

Related Gallery