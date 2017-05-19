Playing EXCLUSIVE 'Bachelorette' First Look Promises 'the Most Man Drama Ever' -- With Blood, Tears and a Girlfriend!

It looks like Rachel Lindsay might date a few frogs before finding her prince!

ET's exclusive first look at the new season of The Bachelorette promises "the most man drama ever" -- complete with blood, tears and a possible girlfriend.

"He has a girlfriend!" one suitor yells in the clip, while another swears to "throw him under the bus."

The clip then cuts to a shot of Lindsay, who declares "It's done!" as an ambulance is shown arriving to the Bachelor mansion.

"I'm not cut out for this part," Lindsay cries as one of her guys is left bloody from a fight.

See the full drama-filled promo above.

Lindsay was in much higher spirits on night one of her journey to find love, when she arrived at the mansion in a stunning Randi Rahm gown, ready to find her future husband.

"I mean, when I walked out the limo the first time, and I met Nick, I was hopeful, but I didn't really think that I could fall in this whole process, and then it happened for me," she told host Chris Harrison. "So I do believe that it can actually happen. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here right now."

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.