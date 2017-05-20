Vanessa Bayer Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' After 7 Seasons -- See Her Sweet Goodbye Message!

Vanessa Bayer is officially leaving her post at Saturday Night Live after seven seasons.

"Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true," the 35-year-old comedian confirmed her exit via Instagram on Saturday.

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Deadline reports that Bayer's contract is up at the end of Sunday's Season 42 season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson. The outlet also confirmed that Kenan Thompson, who has been on SNL for 14 seasons, is also expected to return for Season 43.

Bayer's departure comes a few days after it was confirmed that SNL veteran, Bobby Moynihan, is also departing the show after nine seasons. Bayer joined the cast in late 2010 and was known for her roles of Rachel from Friends, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy and child actress Laura Parson, as well as her hilarious impression of Miley Cyrus. She is the longest-serving current SNL female cast member. Amy Poehler currently holds the title of longest-serving female comedian on the show with eight seasons.

Aside from her stint in SNL, Bayer's acting credits include guest roles on Crashing, Portlandia, Modern Family and Amy Schumer's Trainwreck. She also voiced a character on Despicable Me 2.