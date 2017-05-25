EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore Says Fans' 'Curiosity Will be Piqued' When 'This Is Us' Returns for Season 2

Mandy Moore is confident that This Is Us viewers will get the answers they've been seeking when the show returns for a second season.

On Wednesday night, the 33-year-old actress stepped out in a stunning black-and-white Max Mara dress to present at the 38th College Television Awards in North Hollywood, California. While she admitted to ET that the writers on This Is Us don't start working the upcoming season until next week, she does have an idea of the direction they'll be taking with the beloved show.

"I think people will have some questions answered that they've been dying to know," Moore dished. "I know people were sort of hungry for answers at the end of the [first] season, and I think the writers are heading that call to sort of give people what they want."

On my way to present at the #collegetvawards (with the one and only Mr. Ron Cephas Jones)

While viewers may get some resolution to a few of the show's cliffhangers, the TV star also hinted that more questions will be posed at the start of the second season. "I think initially in like the first couple episodes, I've been told that people's curiosity will be piqued," she teased.

Earlier this month, Moore's co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, also hinted to ET that This Is Us fans may finally know how his character, Jack Pearson, died. “Jack’s ultimate death, I think that question may get answered relatively quick,” he said assuredly. “But what I tell people is the novel that is Jack’s life is much more interesting than the footnote of his death."