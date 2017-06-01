Steph Curry Calls Up Dwayne Johnson in 'Ballers' Season 3 Promo - Watch!

Steph Curry is making a cameo in season three of HBO's Ballers!

The Golden State Warriors point guard, who led his team to victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday, appears in the new trailer for the sports drama, starring Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson debuted the sneak peek on Twitter earlier in the day.

"Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come," he tweeted along with the video.

In the minute-long clip, Curry makes a phone call to Johnson’s character, Spencer Strasmore, while strolling on a tarmac with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

There's not much to glean about Curry's season three storyline in the short clip, but it's clear that Strasmore, who is a retired NFL player turned financial advisor, wants to take his business to a new heights.

The show's upcoming season follows Johnson's character and the rest of the Ballers crew as they work to expand their reach well beyond the sunny shores of Miami, Florida.

Ballers returns on Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

