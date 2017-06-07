EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian Learns She Might Have Trouble Getting Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian might not be having kids anytime soon.

ET has your exclusive first look at Sunday night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds sisters Kim and Khloe at fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang’s office. Khloe has seemingly offered to be Kim’s potential surrogate, so Kim takes her to get an ultrasound to make sure she could carry the child.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up to Tristan Thompson, Is ‘Excited’ for the Future in KUWTK Promo

Unfortunately for Khloe, Dr. Huang delivers some not-so-great news.

“There are fewer follicles than I anticipated for a normal 32-year-old,” he says. Fewer follicles means fewer eggs, which means Khloe might have trouble conceiving in the future.

“Shut the f**k up!” Khloe exclaims.

“This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go,” she adds in a confessional. “What if I can’t get pregnant?”

Find out what happens next on Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale, airing at 9 p.m. ET on E! For more Kardashian news, check out the video below.