EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore Have the Sweetest 'This Is Us' Tradition

Milo Ventimiglia admits that even he tears up while watching This Is Us.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 39-year-old actor at the FYC screening and panel for This Is Us on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, and he revealed that he and co-star Mandy Moore have established a pretty adorable ritual surrounding their emotional NBC show.

"So, Mandy and I had this tradition where, usually on set, [This Is Us creator] Dan [Fogelman] will walk over and be like, 'I just finished [an episode], and we're like, 'When we're done, can we go watch that please?'"

"So, Mandy and I have this tradition now where we sit and watch the episodes together, which is kinda funny," Ventimiglia added. "There [are] so many moments [where] we were literally just looking at each other and we're both crying -- or she's crying and I'm, like, supportive or vice versa."

Needless to say, Ventimiglia -- who plays loving father and husband Jack Pearson on This Is Us -- has a lot of love for his co-stars and confessed to missing them "like a father misses his kids" when they're not on set or promoting the show together. "Not only is this group of actors one of the most talented groups of actors I've been around, but they are also some of the most incredible human beings," he gushed. "We get these little moments where we get to come together and it's good because we're almost at the moment where we're back in production, which is exciting."

There's been a lot of speculation from fans as to how Ventimiglia's character dies on This Is Us, but he doesn't seem to mind the constant barrage of questions regarding Jack's fate. "I think it keeps them invested in the show, so I welcome any of the questions about Jack's death," he told ET. "I know I can't tell them, 'cause I want them to experience that when we actually do display it."

Ventimiglia also doesn't have any apprehensions as to how viewers will react to learning of Jack's cause of death. "I feel like if people are so focused on just a man's death, and then they tune out after that, I think they're missing the whole point of the show," he said. "The point of the show is not about death, it's about life. Not only about death, it's about living. It's about relationships and heartbreak and the triumphs and it's kind of everything. If just that single moment is enough to cause people to pause, then they should reassess their relationship with the show."

As for how playing Jack -- often portrayed as the perfect family man -- has changed him, Ventimiglia noted, "I think Jack, for all intents and purposes, has a good approach towards life. He's always leading with his heart, sometimes it doesn't work out, but he's very simple in the way he looks at things. He loves his wife and he loves his kids. I sound like a broken record saying that, but I feel like that's allowed me to simplify my life."

