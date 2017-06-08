EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Teases 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: 'We're Working on It'

Nicole Kidman is just as excited about the possibility of a second season of Big Little Lies as her fans!

ET caught up with the 49-year-old actress on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, where she gave us the scoop on what's in store for the popular HBO drama.

"[Season 2] we're not sure yet! No, we're working on it. No, did they say it was official?" Kidman, who portrays Celeste Wright, teased to ET's Sophie Schillaci. "No, Reese [Witherspoon] and I really want it to [happen]."

Kidman continued on, explaining that she and Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie) have been "working on storylines" with Liane Moriarty, the author of the novel the show is based on of the same name, and David E. Kelley, creator of the mini-series.

"We've always said we only want to do it if it can really warrant it," she explained, "which, you know, sort of digging in now we go, 'Gosh, they're great characters and great roles for so many women and maybe for some more women, too.'"

Witherspoon and Kidman served as executive producers on the show's first season, and although it's been a few months since the show ended, Kidman is still feeling grateful. In fact, she's amazed by everything that's happened for her over the past year.

"[This year has been] unbelievable," she gushed. "I can't believe it. If someone had told me that this year of my life everything would come together like this, I would have gone, 'No way.'"

"So, I just say, 'Wow,'" she added. "A big WOW!"

Kidman was at the awards show to support her husband, Keith Urban, whose "Blue Ain't Your Color" music video took home the accolades for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year. The 49-year-old country crooner also won Best Collaborative Video of the Year for "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood and the Social Superstar trophy.

