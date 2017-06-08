'Bachelor in Paradise' Hookup Predictions: From Amanda Stanton & Ben Zorn to DeMario Jackson & No One!

Bachelor in Paradise is almost here!

With Taylor Nolan and Corinne Olympios on the same beach, there's sure to be plenty of drama, but after last season's record three proposals (and two subsequent breakups) the pressure is on to bring the romance!

Check out which cast members we think will hook up for a little baja lovin' below:

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth

Taylor clearly needs someone with emotional intelligence, and Derek, a former commercial banker, might just fit the bill. Derek showed the world just how in touch he was with his emotional side with his river of tears after JoJo Fletcher eliminated him on her season of The Bachelorette -- and he looks just like John Krasinski!

Amanda Stanton and Ben Zorn

Amanda clearly has a thing for Bens, and this one might look enough like her ex, Josh Murray, to actually work out. "I've kind of closed that chapter and I'm moving on from it," the mother of two told ET last month of her breakup with Murray. "I'd be excited to just meet everybody."

Alexis Waters and Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti

While our personal match for Alexis is Matt from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette (because dolphin shark + penguin = love), St. Nick will have to do. Alexis is an aspiring dolphin trainer and Nick is an electrical engineer at Atlas Marine Systems, where he has been working in shipbuilding for the past decade. They both love costumes and they both love the sea. It's a match made in Mexico!

Lacey Mark and Vinny Ventiera

While we're not yet sure if Lacey is quite Vinny's speed, they both hail from the East Coast, and that's a start. They've also already hung out, so they clearly get along.

Kristina Schulman and Alex Woytkiw

We can't get over how cute this pint-sized couple would look together. Both Alex and Kristina are looking for serious partners and aren't afraid to speak their minds. It's the start of what could be a beautiful relationship.

Danielle Maltby and Robby Hayes

Robby and Danielle are both ready to settle down, and both are too beautiful for their own good.

DeMario Jackson

Frankly, DeMario hasn't redeemed himself from his "who dis?" girlfriend drama this season on The Bachelorette. He's deserves to fly solo.

Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates and Jasmine Goode

With DeMario out of the picture, we'll have to wait for the next batch of dudes for Corinne, Raven and Jasmine -- but who needs a man when you have amazing friends like these three!

Not heading to Paradise this season is Chad Johnson, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have advice for the new cast. See what he told ET about his predictions for the season in the video below.