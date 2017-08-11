Daphne Oz Leaving 'The Chew' After 6 Seasons: 'Thank You for Being the Best Audience'

Daphne Oz is saying farewell to The Chew.

The 31-year-old co-host announced on Friday that she's leaving the ABC cooking talk show after being part of the program for six years.

"It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5! thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me 💋," Oz wrote alongside a snap of her and co-hosts Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly.

Oz is the first co-host to exit The Chew since its debut in 2011. According to TVLine, she will depart the show ahead of its season seven premiere on Sept. 5.

Oz is currently pregnant with her third child with husband John Jovanovic. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old daughter Philomena and 1-year-old son Jovan.

