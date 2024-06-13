The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have struck a divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Turner and Nist struck a settlement on June 4 in Indiana's Pike Circuit Court. The nine-page document notes that the former couple tied the knot on Jan. 4, 2024 and "lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation."

The court documents state that the parties have each entered into a written agreement that settles any and all contested issues arising out of the parties' dissolution of marriage. They've also agreed to waive a final hearing and requested that the court enter a dissolution decree as such, meaning they are one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

The update comes exactly two months after Turner and Nist announced on Good Morning America that they were planning to divorce after just three months of marriage. The former couple got married in a televised ceremony on ABC in early January following the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said, sitting beside Nist while holding her hand.

As for what led to their divorce, Turner vaguely noted, "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families… I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

He insisted that he "still loves" Nist, adding, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

The exes noted that they have a prenup and would recommend it to others, stating that they don't want to discourage others at a second chance at love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Nist said.

Just hours after that joint interview, Turner made the split official when he filed for divorce.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner before they announced their divorce. - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

ET exclusively spoke with the couple when they were still a month out from their wedding, and they shared their excitement about finally being able to share their love with the world after keeping it a secret while the show was airing.

"When you get to this age, every moment is precious and you don't want to waste them," Turner told ET. "Now we've got a date out there that we can look forward to, rather than every day that we had to keep it secret. It's a total different mindset."

Nist chimed in, saying she was still in disbelief. "I was open to the experience and the opportunity to be married again, but who would've thought? This is amazing. This is incredible," she shared.

Despite the split, Turner and Nist's families remain super friendly, as evidenced by Nist's daughter, Jen Woolston, sharing a photo of the then-blended family while applauding Turner in her caption. Then, one of Turner's daughters, Angie, responded in the comments section with similar sentiments, prompting Jen to extend Angie an open invite to New Jersey.

