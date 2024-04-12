The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have announced they plan to divorce.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the 72-year-old reality TV star and his 70-year-old wife, who he married in a televised ceremony on ABC in early January, shared that they are ending their marriage after three months.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Gerry said, sitting beside Theresa while holding her hand.

As for what led to their divorce, Gerry vaguely noted, "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families… I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

He insisted that he "still loves" Theresa, adding, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

The exes noted that they have a prenup and would recommend it to others, stating that they don't want to discourage others at a second chance at love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Theresa said.

And Theresa was insistent that Gerry's romantic history did not factor into the former couple's decision, saying she was already well aware of his past.

Their breakup news was revealed just hours after GMA first teased the announcement as part of an "emotional interview" with the couple, whose love story captured the hearts of millions last year.

It also comes less than one week after Gerry and Theresa cozied up to each other at the Hulu on Disney+ launch event in Los Angeles, where they walked the blue carpet arm-in-arm.

Inside the venue, the pair looked happy and content with Theresa resting her head on her husband's shoulder and even posing with NCIS and That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at the Hulu on Disney+ event in Los Angeles on April 5. - Getty Images

During the first season of The Golden Bachelor, Theresa met with Gerry's daughters, Jenny and Angie, and his granddaughters, Payton and Charlee, who shared in their father and grandfather's happiness and gave their approval of Theresa.

"If Dad proposes to Theresa, I think it'd be a great thing, actually. I'd be very happy for him," Jenny said in one of the final episodes of the show's inaugural season, with Angie adding, "I really do think I could see him getting down on one knee and them getting married."

Ultimately, Gerry's family members predicted his outcome correctly as the restauranteur broke things off with his runner-up, Leslie Fhima, and presented Theresa with his final rose, getting down on one knee and asking for her hand in marriage.

"You're the person that I can't live without," he said in the final episode. "Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I'm not ever going to stop believing that every day, I choose you."

The proposal and eventual wedding were far from unexpected for The Golden Bachelor's host, Jesse Palmer, who told ET in November, "Gerry showed up wanting to find someone he could spend his golden years with, and I think he found that."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after the final episode of 'The Golden Bachelor.' - Getty Images

In December, ET exclusively spoke with Gerry and Theresa as they were still a month out from their wedding, and they shared their excitement about finally being able to share their love with the world after keeping it a secret while the show was airing.

"When you get to this age, every moment is precious and you don't want to waste them," Gerry told ET. "Now we've got a date out there that we can look forward to, rather than every day that we had to keep it secret. It's a total different mindset."

Theresa added of still being in disbelief, "I was open to the experience and the opportunity to be married again, but who would've thought? This is amazing. This is incredible."

