Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are tying the knot! After getting engaged on the season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that the happy couple will exchange vows in a televised ceremony.

Before the big news, Jesse told the happy couple that the network was sending them on a trip to Italy.

"We can use that as our honeymoon trip, because we're going to get married, we're going to do it as quickly as we can, because at our age we don't have a lot of time to waste," Gerry replied, before Jesse revealed that the wedding will air live on ABC Jan. 4.

The exciting news comes after a dramatic finale, in which Gerry ended things with his runner-up, Leslie Fhima, before popping the question to Theresa.

"When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings... I came to the realization -- you're not the right person for me to live with," he said with a dramatic pause, before clarifying, "You're the person that I can't live without."

"Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I'm not ever going to stop believing that every day, I choose you," he said, before getting down on one knee, proposing, and presenting Theresa with a golden rose.

Theresa accepted the ring and the rose, and the happy couple celebrated their engagement with Gerry's family.

The happy ending to Gerry's season wasn't much of a surprise to fans, as Jesse previously told ET, "Gerry showed up wanting to find someone he could spend his golden years with, and I think he found that."

