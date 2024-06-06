Step aside, Susan! Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner made his debut on this week's episode of The Kardashians, visiting Kris Jenner's house for a special dinner with the momager and her super-fan daughter, Kendall Jenner.

Throughout Gerry's season of The Golden Bachelor, comparisons were made between Kris, 68, and top contestant Susan Noles. So when Kris and Gerry came face-to-face, Kendall felt the sparks fly.

In a post-credits confessional interview, a producer asks the 28-year-old model if she thinks that Gerry, 72, is flirting with Kris.

"Yes. He, like, was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy. I was like, 'I think we should leave. I don't know,'" Kendall quips.

"Hey, Gerry, I've got a boyfriend, OK?" Kris teases, referring to her longtime love, Corey Gamble.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner in Paris together on The Kardashians. - Disney/Hulu

The meeting at Kris' house is a clear love fest between the reality TV stars.

"It's very interesting to see people over the age of 50 actually have a dating life or want to find love again," Kris says. "I think that's super sweet and relatable to somebody my age. I think it gives women of a certain age a lot of hope."

And when the group sits down to watch the latest episode, Gerry gushes, "This is like Fantasy Land for me, honest to god. This is so exciting."

He shares earlier in the evening that his daughters were the Kardashian-Jenners' "biggest fans," prompting Kris to offer to FaceTime them. The moment allows Kendall to spot Gerry's call log, which shows that he called then-contestant Theresa Nist.

Gerry and Theresa tied the knot in a televised wedding in January only to call things off a few months later.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walk down the aisle in The Golden Wedding on Jan. 4, 2024. - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Contestant Susan recently opened up about her take on Gerry and Theresa's short-lived marriage.

"I've gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," Susan said of Gerry on The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham. "Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

In November 2023, Gerry spoke with ET about the meeting with the Kardashian-Jenners.

"She invited me," Gerry told ET of Kris. "We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shout-out to women on the show -- especially to Susan whose kind of her lookalike."

At the time, Gerry also told ET that Kendall was there along with her then-boyfriend, Bad Bunny. However, Bad Bunny was not in this week's episode of the family's reality series.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: