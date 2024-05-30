Kendall Jenner might just be the ultimate Golden Bachelor sleuth! The 28-year-old supermodel has been open about her obsession with the new ABC dating show, The Golden Bachelor, and its star, Gerry Turner, on season 5 of The Kardashians.

And in the promo for next week's episode, Kendall takes her obsession to the next level with the help of momager Kris Jenner.

"This is the most excited I've been in a long time," Kendall gushes as Kris has Gerry over for dinner.

However, things get a little dicey when Kendall catches a glimpse of something she wasn't supposed to see.

Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians - Hulu

"Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone," Kendall whispers to her friend as Gerry slips his phone in his coat pocket. "I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen."

The evening took place in October 2023, and at the time, The Kardashians and The Golden Bachelor accounts shared a pic of Kris and Gerry posing together. In November 2023, Gerry spoke with ET about the meeting.

"She invited me," Gerry told ET of Kris. "We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shout-out to women on the show -- especially to Susan whose kind of her lookalike."

At the time, Gerry also told ET that Kendall was there along with her then-boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

The private dinner took place before Gerry had announced that he had picked contestant Theresa Nist and had proposed. It seems possible that Kendall could have spotted a message from Theresa, implying that they were together at the time.

But Golden Bachelor fans also know that Gerry and Theresa, who tied the knot in a televised wedding in January, separated just a few months later.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walk down the aisle in The Golden Wedding on Jan. 4, 2024. - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles recently opened up about her take on Gerry and Theresa's short-lived marriage.

"I've gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," Susan said of Gerry on The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham. "Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.

