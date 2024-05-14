Joan Vassos is the inaugural Golden Bachelorette! On Tuesday, ABC announced that Gerry Turner's ex will lead the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette when it premieres this fall.

Joan was a beloved contestant on The Golden Bachelor, especially after she self-eliminated from the show when a medical concern with her daughter arose.

Now, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, is back to star in her own love story. She'll bring her signature grace and charm as she embarks on a search for her next person, showcasing that everyone is worthy of more than just a second chance at love.

Joan, whose husband died after 32 years of marriage, is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values.

She remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four and grandmother of two, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking.

Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Joan envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

After she left The Golden Bachelor of her own volition, Joan spoke out on Instagram, and expressed her hope that she'd find love one day.

"Once a mom always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn't work out with finding love," she wrote in part. "Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again."

With that in mind, when ET spoke to Joan at the "Women Tell All" taping, she said simply of The Golden Bachelorette, "I think I'd say yes."

Disney/Ramona Rosales

Joan was far from the only woman considered for the role. Many contestants from The Golden Bachelor were considered possibilities, and Kathie Lee Gifford even told ET that she was approached about starring on the spinoff. However, despite having a "great" conversation with the producers, she revealed why the show would probably never work for her.

Kathie Lee said that she is "too well known" and noted that she is weirded out by the idea of entertaining bachelors who know her but that she doesn't know back. Not only that, but she's also skeptical of the concept entirely.

"I don't believe that in a matter of weeks [I would] fall madly in love with somebody. For me, it would never work that way," she said. "I said, 'If you guys want to do a completely different kind of show which is basically a sitcom then I'll make fun of myself, but I'm not getting in the hot tub with anyone.'"

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC.

