With Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor winding down Bachelor Nation fans have one question: Will there be a Golden Bachelorette? While ABC has yet to announce a female-led senior spinoff, the ladies of The Golden Bachelor are ready, willing and able to step into the role should it come to fruition.

In interviews conducted throughout The Golden Bachelor's inaugural season, several of Gerry's exes told ET that vying for love on the show opened up their mind to finding their happy ending, perhaps even as The Golden Bachelorette.

As for who Gerry thinks should land the potential opportunity, he told ET, "I don't have a pick, because I believe any one of the 22 women that started this journey with me could do the job."

"They all have interesting personalities, different attributes that would be strong in a Golden Bachelorette situation. I can't pick out a favorite," he said, adding that "you bet your ass" he'll be watching the show, should it move forward.

"I'm hoping to be involved, not just watching," he said. "I hope I'm there."

Keep reading to see which women of The Golden Bachelor are hoping to make history as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

April Kirkwood

The therapist, who became a fan favorite when she faked an injury during the pickleball group date, told ET that she's "ready" for whatever the world brings, including a possible stint as the Golden Bachelorette.

"I am exercising. I am getting my body ready. I am getting the kitchen area ready, OK?" she said. "... I'm gonna flirt with these guys so much! I want to have them at each other's throats. I'm gonna go, 'Show me what you're about, boys.'"

Natascha Hardee

Following her elimination from The Golden Bachelor, Natascha told ET that she wouldn't turn down leading the female spinoff -- and can't imagine why anyone would say no to the opportunity.

"Who's who's gonna say no? Yes. Heck yes, baby!" she said. "I'm in the year of yes, so I'm saying yes. That's why I'm doing this. That's how I got to be the woman of The Golden Bachelor, because I said yes. I'm gonna say yes until I can't say yes anymore."

Nancy Hulkower

Nancy took herself out of the running for Gerry's heart when she began questioning her connection with him, but she told ET that doesn't mean she's not ready for love.

"Oh my gosh. Absolutely. Why wouldn't you?" she said of possibly agreeing to be the first Golden Bachelorette. "You know what? I'm still pinching myself just for having this opportunity. I'm in a really good, thankful place."

Susan Noles

Kris Jenner's doppelganger, who Gerry sent home ahead of Hometowns, told ET last month that she'd be down to be the Golden Bachelorette.

"Hell yeah," she said. "Give me 20 or 22 men, I'm bound to fall in love with a couple of them."

It's a sentiment she reiterated at the "Women Tell All" taping shortly thereafter, suggesting that she and Kathy Swarts could lead the show's potential first season together.

Ellen Goltzer

The retired teacher took the leap to apply for the show thanks to the insistence of her friend, Roberta, who was battling cancer at the time. Following Roberta's death, Ellen told ET that she's not focused on what may happen someday, instead preferring to live in the moment.

"I learned through my friend Roberta never to jump ahead in the day and enjoy it. I'm enjoying every single minute right now. I can't predict what's gonna happen," Ellen said of possibly getting the call to be the Golden Bachelorette. "I will deal with whatever happens when it does, because life is great and I wanna take advantage of every second. That's not being cheesy, that's being real."

In a follow-up interview, Ellen, who was eliminated from The Golden Bachelor after professing her love for Gerry, told ET, "I'm really enjoying the moment right now, so I can't even think about that now because I don't want to jinx it."

Sandra Mason

After skipping her daughter's wedding to appear on The Golden Bachelor, Sandra told ET that she'd "highly consider" being the first senior female lead if asked. In a follow-up interview, Sandra said she'd say yes to the role "tomorrow."

Faith Martin

Gerry shocked audiences when he sent Faith home after exchanged I love yous on her Hometown date. Though Faith told ET that she "can't imagine" being asked to lead the Golden Bachelorette, she's open to the opportunity.

"I have learned [enough] to absolutely know that this can work. I mean, it's crazy, but it does work and people find love. I found love," she said. "... I absolutely trust the crew enough and the producers. I would do it. I'd be scared, but I would do it."

