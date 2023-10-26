Gerry Turner will face some tough questions on next week's episode of The Golden Bachelor. After the 72-year-old retired restaurateur sent home half of his women Thursday night, fans got a peek at what's to come on The Golden Bachelor's first-ever Hometowns week.

The preview starts off with Gerry admitting that "it's very intimidating" to face tough questions from Theresa, Leslie and Faith's loved ones, some of whom happen to be their young grandkids.

"You better not hurt my Glamma," one child warns Gerry, before a second tells him, "I just think that you should be the new Pop Pop."

A third little one is even bolder, asking Gerry, "Are you going to marry my grandma?"

"I might," Gerry replies. "You want to be my best man?"

The older members of the women's family have concerns too, with one expressing their want for someone "to love" and "take care of" their loved one, and another sharing their hope that the woman in their family doesn't end up "heartbroken."

"So are you in love?" one man asks Gerry, who quickly replies, "Yeah, I kind of think I am."

After his three Hometown dates, Gerry is left more confused than ever.

"I've met three families and we've shared moments. I am in an impossible situation right now," he tells the cameras. "I'm in love with three women. I honestly have no idea how I'm going to decide. I'm dying inside right at this moment."

When ET spoke to Gerry after his season premiere, he admitted that he gets into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for more than one woman over the course of his journey.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

