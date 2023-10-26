Gerry Turner just broke some hearts on The Golden Bachelor. On Thursday night's episode of the Bachelor spinoff, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur parted with three of his women before Hometowns week.

Faith landed the sole one-on-one date of the week, and set off with Gerry on a helicopter ride that came to an end by landing on a yacht.

"At this moment," Gerry told the cameras, "I don't think anything could be better than what I'm experiencing right now."

Things got more serious as Gerry and Faith lounged on the yacht, with the high school teacher revealing that she'd had a hard childhood, was homeless throughout her teen years, and dated men who weren't "emotionally healthy" in the past.

"What it appears to me that you bring to the table is something I've never experienced," Faith told Gerry, "and that is what is so special."

Ultimately, Gerry gave Faith the rose, meaning that he'll be meeting her family next week.

"He's a one in a million type of guy. I am head over heels smitten, so yes I would say I'm falling in love with this guy," Faith told the cameras, with Gerry saying in a confessional of his own, "A life with Faith would be really amazing. I think she could be the one."

The remaining women set off for a group date at the Santa Monica Pier, where they played games, rode rides and ate carnival food.

Gerry made sure to have one-on-one time with each of his women too. When he sat down with Theresa, she confessed, "I feel like I can't live without you now. I'm really falling in love with you, Gerry, and I think we could work."

During his conversation with Leslie, she emotionally opened up about how the process brings up negative feelings from when she was cheated on in the past.

"My feelings for you are really foreign to me, because I haven't felt that way in a really long time... I'm crazy about you," she said. "I'm falling in love with you."

Gerry seemed to feel the same, as he told her, "You're my girl."

Ellen went deep too, telling Gerry that she's "absolutely falling head over heels in love" with him.

"I'm falling in love with him, and I think I might even be in love with him," she told the cameras. "I just hope he's feeling the same way."

Gerry was so torn after his conversations that he opted not to hand out a group date rose at the end of the night.

When it came time for the rose ceremony, Gerry awarded roses to Leslie and Theresa, sending Susan, Sandra and Ellen home. He walked the latter woman out, confessing that the decision to send her home had been his toughest thus far.

"It was really a shock, truthfully. I wasn't expecting it. I was falling in love with him," Ellen told the cameras. "I just thought he was the one, so it's a little upsetting, but this experience has been one of the best experiences of my life."

