Gerry Sobs After Finding 'Genuine, Lasting Love' With Multiple Women

Gerry Turner's Golden Bachelor journey is only getting harder from here. At the conclusion of Thursday night's episode, fans got a peek at what's to come and it's safe to say drama lies ahead.

Things start off on a happy note, as Faith lands her long-awaited one-on-one date with Gerry, complete with both a helicopter and boat ride.

"Being here with Gerry is like a fairy tale I couldn't even begin to describe," Faith says in a confessional, before telling Gerry, "Every time I see you, I just fall for you deeper and deeper."

Theresa is feeling the feels too. Though it's been 52 years since she told a man she was falling in love with him, she decides to break that streak with Gerry. "I feel like I can't live without you now," she says.

Ellen is likewise head over heels for the retired restaurateur, and it seems Gerry is right there too.

"I am absolutely falling head over heels in love with you," Ellen tells Gerry, who responds, "You're my girl."

All of the connections prove challenging for Gerry to juggle, as he sobs and admits to the cameras, "I found a genuine, lasting love with more than one person. I'm wondering if my journey can come to a happy ending."

It all becomes too much for Gerry as he says, "The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away and this is a god**mn close second."

With that, he stands up from a confessional interview and declares, "I'm done."

When ET spoke to Gerry after his season premiere, he admitted that he gets into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for two women over the course of his journey.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: